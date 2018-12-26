Migration slows after years of growth

Home » Nation

THE number of migrants in China has continued to decline.

In 2017 there were 244.5 million migrants, 820,000 less than in 2016.

China’s migrant population, people who leave their hometown to seek employment or education elsewhere, grew for decades but began a slow decline starting in 2015, according to the annual report on migrants released by the National Health Commission.

The number of elderly migrants has kept growing but the number of child migrants dropped in the past few years.

The population movement has generated a demographic dividend over the past decades, as surplus labor in rural China moved to the cities to create wealth for both their own families and society, said the report.

The report revealed the migrant population has shifted from the primary industry to the service sector since 1978. In 1978, 70.5 percent of the migrant population worked in the primary industry, with only 12.2 percent in the service industry. In 2016, 27.7 percent worked in the primary industry and 43.5 percent in the service sector.

Migration has followed the move of resource-intensive industries from eastern China to central and western China.