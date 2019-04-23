The story appears on
April 23, 2019
Related News
Military bands kick off 70th anniversary festivity
A JOINT military music display was held yesterday afternoon in east China’s coastal city of Qingdao to celebrate the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s 70th founding anniversary.
The military bands from the navies of China, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and India performed at the event.
Over 1,200 people, including officers and soldiers of navy vessels from home and abroad and Qingdao citizens, watched the performance.
The display was part of the multinational naval events scheduled from this week to mark the Chinese navy’s 70th founding anniversary today. Qingdao has deep ties to the Chinese navy. Its port is suitable for the berthing of submarines and large surface vessels.
The headquarters of the navy under the Northern Theater Command of the PLA is situated in Qingdao, which helps facilitate the assembly of naval vessels and aircraft. In 1950, China’s first navy aviation academy was established in Qingdao, and two years later, construction on the country’s first submarine base started here.
