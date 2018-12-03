Millions of disabled are now better off

Home » Nation

China has made great strides promoting poverty alleviation and social security for the disabled, according to a report published by the Social Sciences Academic Press.

The report on persons with disabilities in China said that in 2017, a total of 706,000 disabled people received skills training, and 105,000 were hired at 6,692 special poverty-relief bases.

A total of 1 billion yuan (US$144 million) was used to renovate dilapidated houses for the disabled in rural areas, benefiting 82,000 households, it said.

Living allowances for disabled people in need and subsidies to cover the care and treatment for the severely disabled had been extended to cover all county-level regions

More than 20 million people received such subsidies in 2017, up 39.5 percent from a year earlier.

More than 26 million people with disabilities in both urban and rural areas have participated in social endowment insurance schemes. Some 231,000 workers from 7,923 foster institutions can provide services for the disabled.

More than 8.5 million people with disabilities received rehabilitation services in 2017.