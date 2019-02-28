Mine officials inquiry

Home » Nation

Five officials are under investigation after a deadly mine accident killed 22 people in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The officials allegedly “seriously violated laws and regulations,” according to the disciplinary authorities of Xilingol League. The accident occurred on February 23 when a shuttle vehicle lost control and crashed into the side of a tunnel in a lead, zinc and silver mine operated by Yinman Mining Company in Xilingol League’s West Ujimqin Banner. A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle involved in the accident was illegally purchased online and was overloaded. Ten suspects have been detained.