Miner shut after dam leaks waste

Yichun Luming Mining Co Ltd, the owner of a tailings dam in northeast China that leaked last month, contaminating the local river system, has been ordered to temporarily halt production, according to a report on a provincial government website.

The emergency management bureau in the city of Yichun, in Heilongjiang Province, will “temporarily withhold the company’s safe production licence” while rectifications are carried out, the report on the Heilongjiang government website said yesterday.

“Restrictive measures” have also been taken against Yichun Luming’s main managers, it said, without elaborating, adding a team of experts has been assembled to investigate the cause.

The spill contaminated water up to 110 kilometers away, prompting a 650-person strong clean-up effort.