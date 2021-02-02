The story appears on
Page A2
February 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Mobile phones banned in schools
CHINA’S primary and middle schools have introduced a ban on mobile phone use in classrooms, among wider efforts to protect pupils from Internet and video game addiction.
Primary and middle school students should not bring mobile phones into classrooms, according to a circular from the Ministry of Education on phones on campus.
If students must have a mobile phone at school, a special request should be submitted to school authorities along with written consent from their guardians, the ministry said.
Once the request has been approved, students should hand in their mobile phones to relevant school authorities upon arrival. The phones will be kept together and should by no means be allowed into classrooms, according to the circular.
Further measures will be put in place by schools to better meet students’ needs in reaching their parents over the phone while on campus.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.