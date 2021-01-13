Money really does grow on olive trees

Home » Nation

Amid a dreary winter, Luo Qinxue is busy pruning and fertilizing olive trees, exotic variants from Italy.

Luo is a technician with the Longnan Xiangyu Olive Development Company in the northwestern Chinese city of Longnan in Gansu Province. The Chinese company is partial to Italian varieties, such as Leccino and Coratina, which account for about 60 percent of its planting area.

Once among the least-developed parts of China, Longnan was long plagued by its poor transport infrastructure and regarded as a synonym for cheap agricultural products.

Now, with its forests of foreign olive trees, the region is gaining steam upmarket.

“Apart from the olive varieties, processing lines for extra virgin olive oil were imported from Italy and Germany,” said Wang Wuxin, deputy general manager of the company, noting China’s first olive oil production line was imported from Italy and is now preserved in his company as a piece of history.

The company’s olive oil candidate, from the Italian Coratina variety, won the top Double Gold award at the Athena International Olive Oil Competition last year. It was the first time a Chinese enterprise won such an honor in Greece, center of the world’s olive oil industry.

Longnan Garden City Olive Technology Development Co Ltd is also dedicated to Italian olive trees.

Bai Xiaoyong, the company’s chairman, in 2006 headed for Tuscany in Italy to learn the local skills of planting and processing. Their proficiency fueled Bai’s enthusiasm for promoting olive oil production in China.

After signing a cooperation contract with an Italian firm, Bai’s company welcomed foreign engineers to China to provide detailed technical guidance. Equipment from Italy was also installed at its production base in southwestern Yunnan Province.

In 2018, the company’s olive oil stood out among 189 product samples from across the globe and won first prize, the Mario Solinas Quality Award, in an international competition organized by the International Olive Oil Council in Spain.

Olive oil has now become a pillar industry in the region, with over 40,000 poverty-stricken households profiting in the booming sector.

By the end of November 2020, Longnan had developed more than 40,000 hectares of olive trees, yielding 30,000 tons of olives and producing 4,200 tons of virgin olive oil worth 1.93 billion yuan (US$298 million), according to the Longnan Olive Research Institute.