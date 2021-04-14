The story appears on
April 14, 2021
Moon rock panel
China has set up an expert committee for lunar samples, the China National Space Administration said yesterday. The CNSA established the committee as an expert advisory institution for the management of lunar samples. The committee aims to give full play to the scientific value of lunar samples and standardize their management. The main duties of the committee include reviewing applications for borrowing lunar samples, reviewing the return of the samples, providing advice and suggestions on issues related to the samples, evaluating scientific research achievements on the samples and popularizing lunar science.
