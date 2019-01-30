The story appears on
Page A8
January 30, 2019
Related News
More BeiDou satellites
China will send 10 satellites to join the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System through seven separate launches this year, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced yesterday. The launches will help complete the BDS global network by 2020, said Shang Zhi, director of the Space Department at the CASC, at a press conference, where the Blue Book of China Aerospace Science and Technology Activities was released. A total of 18 BeiDou satellites were launched in 2018.
