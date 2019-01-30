More BeiDou satellites

Home » Nation

China will send 10 satellites to join the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System through seven separate launches this year, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced yesterday. The launches will help complete the BDS global network by 2020, said Shang Zhi, director of the Space Department at the CASC, at a press conference, where the Blue Book of China Aerospace Science and Technology Activities was released. A total of 18 BeiDou satellites were launched in 2018.