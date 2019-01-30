Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

January 30, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

More BeiDou satellites

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 30, 2019 | Print Edition

China will send 10 satellites to join the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System through seven separate launches this year, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced yesterday. The launches will help complete the BDS global network by 2020, said Shang Zhi, director of the Space Department at the CASC, at a press conference, where the Blue Book of China Aerospace Science and Technology Activities was released. A total of 18 BeiDou satellites were launched in 2018.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿