More questions and answers about COVID-19

Q: There have been confirmed cases at some of Shanghai’s Metro stations. I have just visited the area. Should I go in for self-isolation?

A: It it not necessary. Close contacts refer to those who have close contact with patients or suspected cases in study, life or work. Authorities have disinfected Metro stations. Therefore, there is no need to panic.

Q: Can I hail taxi or ride-sharing cars?

A: Yes. But it is advised that passengers should keep the windows open for ventilation during the ride. Drivers and passengers should both wear masks and passengers should wash their hands after the ride.

Q: Because a large number of doctors from Shanghai have gone to Wuhan, are there enough medical personnel in Shanghai?

A: By February 10, Shanghai had 937 medical workers assisting in Wuhan’s disease prevention and control work. At present, Shanghai boasts 3,853 medical treatment facilities, 77,700 doctors and 97,100 nurses who can meet all medical demand in the city.

Q: Are hand dryers effective in killing the virus?

A: No. Hand dryers are not effective in killing the coronavirus. To protect yourself against it, you should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.

Q: Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus?

A: No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (namely eyes, mouth).

Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations.

How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with the new coronavirus?

A: Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have developed a fever (meaning they have a higher than normal body temperature) because of infection with the new coronavirus.

However, they cannot detect people who are infected but are not yet sick with fever. This is because it takes between 2 and 10 days before people who are infected become sick and develop a fever.

Q: Can an ayi (domestic helper) resume work if she has undergone 14-day isolation after returning to Shanghai?

A: It is suggested that the employer get in touch with the ayi’s service agency over the quarantine situation.

At the same time, it is advised that the employer make a report to the neighborhood committee in advance and get a nod from them as different housing managements have imposed different restriction rules.

Domestic helpers must have body temperature measured daily and wear masks. Disinfection is required and they should be aware of the condition of their employers as well. If there are family members from key infection areas or confirmed cases at the employers’ homes, service can not be provided.

A: Can an ultraviolet disinfection lamp kill the new coronavirus?

A: Yes. But UV lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.