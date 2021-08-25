Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

August 25, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Nanjing survivor dies

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 25, 2021 | Print Edition

Xu Jiaqing, a Nanjing Massacre survivor, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 96.

Eight survivors of the Nanjing Massacre passed away in 2021, reducing the number of registered survivors to 64, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

Over six weeks after they captured the city on December 13, 1937, Japanese troops killed about 300,000 civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of the War Against Japanese Aggression.

The Chinese government has preserved the survivors’ testimonies in documents and one video. These records were listed by UNESCO in the Memory of the World Register in 2015.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿