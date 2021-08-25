Nanjing survivor dies

Home » Nation

Xu Jiaqing, a Nanjing Massacre survivor, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 96.

Eight survivors of the Nanjing Massacre passed away in 2021, reducing the number of registered survivors to 64, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

Over six weeks after they captured the city on December 13, 1937, Japanese troops killed about 300,000 civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of the War Against Japanese Aggression.

The Chinese government has preserved the survivors’ testimonies in documents and one video. These records were listed by UNESCO in the Memory of the World Register in 2015.