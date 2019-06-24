The story appears on
Nanning customs combat smuggling
Customs in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has busted a total of 100 endangered species smuggling cases this year, officials have reported.
Endangered species and products worth 108 million yuan (US$15.6 million), including 873.71kg of ivory, 611 pangolins, 42.2kg of tiger bones and nearly 80,000 dried sea horses, were seized.
Nanning Customs has organized a special working team to crackdown on endangered species smuggling this year, while strengthening supervision of luggage and parcels, and cooperating with other customs to combat smuggling cases, said Wang Zhi, chief of the customs.
On May 22, customs arrested three suspects and seized ivory weighing 349.59kg with the help of customs in Guangzhou and Fuzhou.
