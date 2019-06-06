Nation leads world in geological parks

Home » Nation

China now has 39 global-level geological parks, accounting for 26.5 percent of the world’s total.

A total of 213 national-level geological parks and 343 provincial-level parks have also been established around the country, according to statistics from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Since China launched a campaign to set up geological parks in 2000, more than 600 have been established, resulting in China ranking top in the number and growth of geological parks in the world for years.

Featuring non-renewable geological relic resources, geological parks have been put high on the agenda by the Chinese government in promoting ecological advancement and protection.

According to the NFGA, the central government has channeled more than 3.4 billion yuan (US$492 million) to geological relics conservation since 2002.

During the same period, financial support from local governments at various levels and the public totaled about 4.3 billion yuan and 33.8 billion yuan, respectively.

Geological parks have become a popular tourist destination.

NFGA statistics showed that national geological parks in China received close to 500 million visits in 2017, compared with 142 million in 2010.

Two geological parks in east China’s Anhui and Shandong provinces were newly listed into the Global Geoparks Network by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in April.