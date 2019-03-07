The story appears on
March 7, 2019
Natural disaster costs
Six people were killed or are missing and 630,000 people were affected by natural disasters in China last month. In February, the country was mainly hit by earthquakes, low temperatures and snowstorms, as well as floods, hailstorms, landslides and forest fires, which forced more than 3,200 people to relocate. Direct economic loss was 750 million yuan (US$111.8 million).
