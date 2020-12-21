The story appears on
December 21, 2020
Natural treasures
China boasted 474 national nature reserves at the end of 2019, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
The reserves cover a total 1 million square kilometers, accounting for about 10.4 percent of the country’s land territory.
During the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), the country established 46 new national nature reserves amid efforts to better protect water sources, soil, and biodiversity.
China also added more than 700 natural protected, putting the total at around 11,800.
