The story appears on
Page A8
November 6, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
New AUV tested
CHINA has tested a new autonomous underwater vehicle for monitoring the marine environment in the South China Sea, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The AUV, Haijing 2000, was developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the CAS. It has continuously traveled for 37 days during the sea trial covering more than 2,000 kilometers, verifying its long endurance and systems reliability. Weighing about 200 kilograms, it can reach a depth of up to 1,500 meters and travel at a maximum speed of 1 meter per second.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.