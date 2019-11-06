New AUV tested

Home » Nation

CHINA has tested a new autonomous underwater vehicle for monitoring the marine environment in the South China Sea, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The AUV, Haijing 2000, was developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the CAS. It has continuously traveled for 37 days during the sea trial covering more than 2,000 kilometers, verifying its long endurance and systems reliability. Weighing about 200 kilograms, it can reach a depth of up to 1,500 meters and travel at a maximum speed of 1 meter per second.