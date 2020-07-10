The story appears on
July 10, 2020
New COVID-19 bonds
China will issue the fourth batch of special government bonds for COVID-19 control amid efforts to balance epidemic control with economic and social development, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The 10-year fixed-rate bonds, worth 70 billion yuan, will be available for tenders on July 15 and become tradable on July 20, according to a ministry statement. In June, the ministry announced the issuance of the first three batches of special government COVID-19 bonds, — 70 billion yuan of 10-year, 50 billion yuan of 7-year and 50 billion yuan of 5-year bonds. China plans to issue 1 trillion yuan of government bonds for COVID-19 control this year.
