Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 10, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

New COVID-19 bonds

Source: Xinhua | 00:16 UTC+8 July 10, 2020 | Print Edition

China will issue the fourth batch of special government bonds for COVID-19 control amid efforts to balance epidemic control with economic and social development, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The 10-year fixed-rate bonds, worth 70 billion yuan, will be available for tenders on July 15 and become tradable on July 20, according to a ministry statement. In June, the ministry announced the issuance of the first three batches of special government COVID-19 bonds, — 70 billion yuan of 10-year, 50 billion yuan of 7-year and 50 billion yuan of 5-year bonds. China plans to issue 1 trillion yuan of government bonds for COVID-19 control this year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿