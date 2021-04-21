New US$3b space port computers

Home » Nation

China’s southern space port of Wenchang will build a US$3 billion supercomputing center by year-end to analyze data obtained from space, state media reported yesterday.

With a planned investment of 20 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion), the supercomputing center will provide big data services for industries including the aerospace and marine sectors starting in 2022, Hainan Daily said.

Over the next decade, China envisions massive constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed Internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments.

To meet demand for satellite launches, China will have to build bigger rockets that can carry more satellites or build more launch sites, or both. China has four launch sites — three inland and one in Wenchang in Hainan Province.

The government plans a new commercial space base in Hainan to meet growing demand for launches.