The story appears on
Page A8
April 21, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
New US$3b space port computers
China’s southern space port of Wenchang will build a US$3 billion supercomputing center by year-end to analyze data obtained from space, state media reported yesterday.
With a planned investment of 20 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion), the supercomputing center will provide big data services for industries including the aerospace and marine sectors starting in 2022, Hainan Daily said.
Over the next decade, China envisions massive constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed Internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments.
To meet demand for satellite launches, China will have to build bigger rockets that can carry more satellites or build more launch sites, or both. China has four launch sites — three inland and one in Wenchang in Hainan Province.
The government plans a new commercial space base in Hainan to meet growing demand for launches.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.