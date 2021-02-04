The story appears on
Page A5
February 4, 2021
New Year shopping moves online amid pandemic
SPRING Festival shopping, a Chinese New Year tradition, has taken a virtual twist, as more Chinese people, having chosen to stay put during the upcoming holiday due to COVID-19 concerns, are going online to buy gifts for their family and friends.
In an effort to contain the latest resurgence of COVID-19, many places across China have encouraged residents and migrant workers to stay where they are to celebrate the Spring Festival, which falls on February 12 this year.
In response to the call, many people have canceled their Spring Festival travel plans.
However, while family reunions seem out of the question for these people, they are making efforts to ensure their gifts, together with their best wishes, are delivered to the doorsteps of their loved ones.
Li Jie, an employee of a Beijing-based firm, has decided to spend the holiday in the capital instead of returning to his hometown in the southwestern Sichuan Province. He has bought food and other gifts online for his parents, who will celebrate the festival more than 1,500km away.
“It’s the first time that I’m spending the festival away from my family. I want to express my best wishes through the gifts,” Li, 27, said.
China’s leading e-commerce platforms, including Taobao, JD.com, and Pinduoduo, have launched a series of promotional events in the run-up to the Spring Festival, kick-starting an online shopping spree.
JD.com has reported booming sales in beverages, vegetables and fruits since January 1, more than double the number in the same period last year, according to data.
