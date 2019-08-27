The story appears on
Page A6
August 27, 2019
New ‘hot and spicy’ flights to Chengdu
A FLIGHT themed the “spicy culture” of southwest China’s Sichuan Province has been launched, linking the city of Chengdu and Shanghai.
The flight is operated by Chengdu Airlines and the maiden flight took off from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Sunday.
The first batch of 180 passengers on board experienced the heat and enthusiasm of China’s southwestern culture. They received a spicy gift package which included special chili powder, posters of enticing spicy food and red pepper-shaped cushions.
The travelers on the flight learned about Chengdu’s spicy food culture and hotpot through short videos, reading materials and souvenirs.
“Spiciness is a label of Chengdu. We expect the ‘spicy flight’ to play a positive role in publicizing the city’s culture and become a bridge linking the city’s gourmet food and tourism with the rest of the world,” said Zou Liping, vice-general manager of the brand quality management department of Chengdu Airlines.
Sichuan Province, especially its capital city Chengdu, have seen an increasing number of tourists from home and abroad in recent years.
Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport handled more than 50 million passengers last year.
Sichuan is home to giant pandas and many other attractions.
