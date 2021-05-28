The story appears on
Page A2
May 28, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
New probe on virus origins slammed
CHINA rejected new attempts to politicize the origins of COVID-19, repeating that experts from the World Health Organization had already concluded that a “lab leak” was “extremely unlikely.”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to reports that US President Joe Biden’s call for a US-based probe into the origins of COVID-19. Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to report on whether the virus originated from an animal source or from a laboratory accident, calling on China to cooperate with international investigations.
The international expert team of the joint WHO-China study has made positive comments on China’s open and transparent attitude on many occasions, Zhao said. However, some people in the United States have repeatedly called for a reinvestigation of China, ignoring the facts and science, as well as the questions surrounding their own traceability and their tragic failure in the COVID-19 fight.
This shows that the US side doesn’t care about the facts or the truth, and is not interested in serious scientific origin tracing, he added.
Zhao also said the US must open itself up to investigations into its biological laboratories, including at the Naval Medical Research Center’s Biological Defense Research Directorate at Fort Detrick in Maryland.
“The US side claims that it wants China to participate in a comprehensive, transparent, evidence-based international investigation,” Zhao said. “We would like to ask the US side to do the same as China and immediately cooperate with the WHO on origin tracing research in a scientific manner.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.