New rules for inbound carriers

CHINA will further enforce strict control over international passenger flights that possess a high risk of imported COVID-19 cases.

The passenger load factor of inbound flights that are of relatively high risks should not exceed 75 percent, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said yesterday, citing the grim pandemic-control situation overseas.

The rule applies to international flights deemed high risk in China’s latest edition of the pandemic-control guide for airlines as well as to flights that have resumed operations after suspensions due to imported cases. So far, the CAAC has enforced 31 flight suspensions.

Flights operated by the same airline on the same route with over five passengers testing positive for COVID-19 in three weeks must also adhere to the 75 percent cap in passenger load.