Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

June 10, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

New strategy on pork pricing

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 10, 2021 | Print Edition

Chinese authorities have released a work plan to improve the mechanism for adjusting pork reserves as part of efforts to stabilize the market as it has seen frequent fluctuations.

The plan, released by several government organs including the National Development and Reform Commission, detailed multiple measures to avoid drastic movements in the pork market, with more indicators added for timely warnings of market changes.

Besides the regular indicator of measuring the cost and profit of pig farming, the work plan added another two more indexes to monitor the number of breeding sows in stock and average wholesale pork prices in 36 cities.

A three-level early-warning system will be put in place to alarm excessive ups and downs in hog prices, while pork reserves will be lifted sharply to cope with market changes, according to the plan.

While cyclical fluctuations of pork supply and prices are a worldwide phenomenon, such volatilities are especially high in China, partly because the majority of pigs are produced on family farms.

After the African swine fever dealt a heavy blow to pork production and prices since 2018, authorities have taken a slew of efforts, including subsidies to encourage scale farming, to stabilize prices.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿