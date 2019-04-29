New study says fish oil protects heart from risks of air pollution

Home » Nation

A new study by Chinese researchers shows that taking fish oil can protect the heart from damage as a result of exposure to PM2.5, a key indicator of air pollution.

Previous studies have demonstrated that exposure to fine particulate matter PM2.5 is associated with increased heart morbidity.

In addition to efforts to improve air quality, scientists think dietary supplementation may present another approach to mitigate the health hazards of pollution.

Researchers from Fudan University based in Shanghai focused on fish oil. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that can provide many health benefits, such as reducing blood pressure levels, improving eyesight and fighting depression.

They conducted a four-month trial at the university campus to evaluate whether fish oil supplementation offers cardiovascular benefits against the adverse effects of PM2.5 exposure among adults.

The study recruited 65 healthy college students who were randomly assigned to two groups. Participants in one group were instructed to take two capsules (1.25g each) of marine-derived fish oil every day, while the other group received two capsules of sunflower-seed oil, which had an identical appearance with the fish-oil capsule.

To obtain real-time measurements of PM2.5 concentrations, researchers installed an environmental dust monitor on the rooftop of a building in the center of the campus.

After the trial, all participants went through health examinations.

Researchers measured blood pressure and 18 bio-markers that have shown associations with heart health, such as inflammation, blood clotting and metabolic disorders. Researchers found that most bio-markers in the seed-oil group tended to significantly respond to higher PM2.5 exposure, while the fish-oil group showed relatively stable levels.

Different responses between groups were also observed in the study.

In the seed-oil group, a rise in PM2.5 concentration was associated with increased blood clots, inflammation, insulin resistance and release of stress hormones, which are closely related with cardiovascular diseases. However, such associations were not appeared in the fish-oil group.

PM2.5 was not associated with blood pressure in either group.

Researchers believed that their study found protective effects of fish-oil supplementation on ameliorating bio-markers of cardiovascular disease induced by PM2.5 exposure.

The results were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Researchers revealed the limitations of the study. They estimated exposure on the basis of an outdoor monitor on campus but did not have personal data on PM2.5 exposure.

In addition, participants in the study were college students, but researchers are not sure elder adults will have the same results.

Despite these limitations, according to the lead researcher Kan Haidong, the use of fish oil benefited patients living in areas with severe air pollution.

“The extensive study suggests that dietary fish oil supplementation may represent a more simple and effective method than the use of mask or air purifier, to protect heart health against exposure to air pollution,” said Kan.