No casualties as quake rocks Sichuan

RESIDENTS received pre-warnings and some schools evacuated classes before a 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted southwestern Sichuan Province yesterday afternoon.

No casualties have been reported so far since the quake hit Mianyang City at 3:20pm. The China Earthquake Networks Center monitored the depth at 10 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in the cities of Chengdu, Leshan and Meishan, officials said.

Pre-warnings were broadcast via mobile phone apps, TV channels and public loudspeakers seven seconds before the quake in Mianyang, and 25 seconds before in Chengdu, the provincial capital.

Some schools in the two cities arranged evacuations of students and teachers upon receiving the alerts.

In 2008, an 8.0-magnitude temblor hit Sichuan and neighboring Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, leaving some 87,000 people dead or missing.