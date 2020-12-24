No intrusions in SK air space

Home » Nation

CHINA’S foreign ministry said yesterday that Chinese and Russian warplanes did not enter South Korean airspace, after Seoul said they scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into its air defense identification zone.

The air forces of China and Russia held the second joint aerial strategic patrol in the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday, the two countries’ defense ministries simultaneously announced on the day, following the first one in 2019.

“During this training, Chinese and Russian warplanes strictly abided by international law and did not enter the air space of South Korea,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

China’s Defence Ministry said four of its H-6K bombers took part in the joint patrol with two Russian Tu-95 aircraft.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the joint mission was intended to “develop and deepen the comprehensive Russia-China partnership, further increase the level of cooperation between the two militaries, expand their ability for joint action and strengthen strategic stability.”

The South Korean military dispatched air force fighters to take tactical measures, but said the Chinese military had informed South Korea of the training before the Chinese aircraft entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone.

“I’d like to point out that air defense identification zone is not a country’s territorial space, and according to international law, countries enjoy the freedom of overflight,” spokesman Zhao said, adding the mission was “not aimed at any third party.”