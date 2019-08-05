The story appears on
Page A6
August 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Nothing to snuff at: Painters reviving ‘ghost bottle’ craft
Delicate designs painted on the inside of miniature Chinese snuff bottles by artists like Zhang Yuhua and her husband usually feature calligraphy, floral compositions and traditional rural scenes.
But to keep alive the centuries-old art known as “guihuahu,” or “bottle painted by ghosts,” some painters are appealing to younger tastes with modern motifs — including the popular children’s character Peppa Pig.
Concentrating hard as she holds a tiny paintbrush poked through the neck of a translucent glass bottle, Zhang traces ink across its interior, her steady hand leaving a perfect impression despite barely being able to see what she is doing.
The couple in their seventies have spent their lives practising the craft, which began in Beijing in the 1800s, and now want to pass on their skill to the next generation.
“For several years now we've looked for people to carry on the tradition,” said Zhang's husband Gu Qun. But with vast amounts of patience required, it hasn’t been easy.
“During an apprenticeship, which lasts at least three years, young people don’t have a stable income and all this stops them from dedicating themselves to this job.”
The bottles, which fit easily in the palm, were originally used to hold smokeless tobacco among Chinese high society in the 17th century and only started to be painted for decoration decades later.
Today other “ghost bottle” painters, like Wei Dongfang, 48, are reviving the craft by adorning their works with more unusual designs inspired by popular culture.
"I once painted a character from the cartoon Peppa Pig inside a bottle for a child who visited my shop," said Wei, who sells the ornaments from his shop in Beijing for 60 (US$9) to 6,000 yuan.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.