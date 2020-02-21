Advanced Search

February 21, 2020

Notorious criminal executed

Source: Xinhua | February 21, 2020

SUN Xiaoguo, a notorious convict of multiple high-profile crimes in China, was executed yesterday in the southwest Yunnan Province.

The execution came after Sun’s death sentence was approved by the Supreme People’s Court on February 12. The Intermediate People’s Court of Kunming carried out the execution after Sun met his next of kin, according to the court.

The Higher People’s Court of Yunnan decided to execute Sun for multiple crimes, deprive him of his political rights, and confiscate all of his assets on December 23, 2019 in a ruling during his retrial for rape, insulting women forcibly, intentionally inflicting injury upon others and creating disturbances.

The ruling upheld the death penalty handed out in 1998 during the first instance.

In a separate trial in 2019, Sun was given 25 years in jail for committing multiple crimes from 2013 to 2018.

