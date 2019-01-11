The story appears on
Page A6
January 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Nuclear power plant boosts Shandong’s economic future
The first phase of a nuclear power plant in eastern China’s Shandong Province has started full commercial operation.
The No.2 reactor unit of the Haiyang Nuclear Station in the city of Haiyang finished seven days of continuous operation at 4:30pm on Wednesday, marking the start of commercial operation, Shandong Nuclear Power announced yesterday.
With this new addition, there are a total of 46 nuclear reactor units in operation in the Chinese mainland, with a total installed power generating capacity of 45 gigawatts.
The Haiyang Nuclear Station, with a total investment of 80 billion yuan (US$11.7 billion), is designed to have six reactor units.
Its first stage includes two AP1000 reactor units with the power capacity of 1.25 GW each, with the No.1 unit being put into commercial operation in late October last year.
The first phase can generate 20 billion kilowatt hour of electricity a year, meeting the electricity demand of one-third of the households in Shandong, a populous Chinese province, and boosting economic prospects, according to Shandong Nuclear Power.
Another two reactor units in the second phase are subject to approval by the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top planning agency.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.