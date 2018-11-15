Number of compensation cases soar

Home » Nation

The Supreme People’s Court said courts nationwide heard over 28,000 state compensation cases from 2013 till October this year, as the country makes efforts to protect the legitimate rights of those who have been wronged.

Among them were the overturned cases of Huugjilt and Nie Shubin, both executed for rape and murder based on wrongful convictions. The two were acquitted in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The SPC also released details of five exemplifying state compensation cases, further clarifying the applicable conditions when people should receive state compensation. Details of five exemplifying cases concerning judicial aid were also released.

Zhu Erjun, a senior SPC official, hoped that the publication of cases can strengthen the protection of human rights, curb the infringement on people’s rights and interests, and spur the government to perform its duties. State compensation is granted to victims who have been wronged, or whose rights were infringed.