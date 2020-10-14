Advanced Search

October 14, 2020

Official faces arrest

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 14, 2020 | Print Edition

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday said it would arrest Yun Gongmin, former general manager of power company China Huadian Corporation Ltd, on charges of bribe-taking.

The National Supervisory Commission has handed the results of its investigation to prosecuting agencies.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the NSC said last month Yun had been expelled from the CPC.

