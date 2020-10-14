The story appears on
Page A10
October 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Official faces arrest
The Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday said it would arrest Yun Gongmin, former general manager of power company China Huadian Corporation Ltd, on charges of bribe-taking.
The National Supervisory Commission has handed the results of its investigation to prosecuting agencies.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the NSC said last month Yun had been expelled from the CPC.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.