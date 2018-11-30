Online database for canines has its day

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have developed an online database which provides detailed, integrated biological data on domestic and wild dog species.

Named iDog, the online system was developed by the Beijing Institute of Genomics and the Kunming Institute of Zoology. It is an open and free platform for data services and online analysis tools for dog research. The domestic dog is one of the most genetically diverse species in nature, providing a useful research model for many inherited human diseases.

With the development of genomics technology, more and more dog breeds have been analyzed. However, there is a lack of databases providing integrated data for dogs. The database incorporates a variety of dog data including genetic variation information generated from 127 re-sequenced domestic dog samples, 32,220 dog genes, dog diseases and genome sequence assemblies.

Besides providing a data service for dog research, the database also provides a user-friendly platform for dog lovers. The researchers will keep updating the database.