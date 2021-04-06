The story appears on
Page A6
April 6, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Online rip-offs fall
A total of 10.8 million reports of illegal and harmful online content were dealt with across China in March, falling 27.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China. Nearly 9.6 million tip-offs were handled by major websites in China over the period, down 27.4 percent year on year, said the CAC’s center for handling reports of illegal and harmful information, adding that 87.7 percent of the reports were handled by leading commercial websites such as Sina Weibo, Baidu, and Tencent.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.