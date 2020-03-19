Online shift to recruit college grads

Home » Nation

Soon-to-be graduates in China face unexpected employment challenges this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The period after Lunar New Year is normally high season for job-hunting graduates. Thousands of companies go to university campuses to meet students, conduct writing tests and arrange face-to-face interviews. However, on-site recruiting has been heavily disrupted this year by nationwide bans on public gatherings.

Universities and corporations are moving their recruiting efforts online. Moreover, authorities are providing more job opportunities and encouraging graduates to find jobs, start businesses in sectors such as modern agriculture and public social services, seek higher education or join the military.

“I was extremely worried last month after I failed to secure a job interview,” said Fan Anming, a student due to graduate this summer from the University of Science and Technology Beijing.

As a result, the university found a teacher to offer Fan tailored coaching. In addition, it uploaded dozens of livestreaming lectures with job-hunting tips on video-sharing app Douyin, also known as TikTok, to help students navigate through job-hunting challenges.

Last week, Fan successfully passed an interview held by a technology firm.

Fan is one of 8.74 million students expected to graduate from a Chinese university this year, 400,000 more than in 2019.

More than 80 percent of graduates are feeling anxious about job prospects for fear of a job-demand plunge. However, more than 90 percent of 104 companies surveyed claimed they will maintain original head count forecasts, according to a survey conducted by the University of International Business and Economics.

A State Council executive meeting on Tuesday concluded that keeping employment stable should be a priority amid China’s efforts to maintain balance between disease prevention and economic and social development.

The meeting urged more market-oriented approaches to facilitate employment and entrepreneurship for key groups of labor, such as college graduates and migrant workers, while encouraging national scientific research projects to recruit more college graduates.

Many colleges are resorting to “cloud recruitment” for this year’s graduates. Yesterday, five universities, including Beijing Jiaotong University and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, jointly launched an online recruiting event to expand job-hunting channels and make better use of resources.

The event attracted more than 1,100 businesses and organizations in the fields of transportation, communication, construction and technology. Employers at the event hope to fill 70,000 jobs with recent college graduates.

Last month, an online-recruiting program jointly launched by six major Chinese job-hunting websites offered more than 2 million jobs for recent college graduates. According to Zhaopin.com, the country’s leading human resources service provider, more than 50,000 companies with 200,000 job openings have participated in online campus recruiting through the platform. More than 450,000 students have submitted 1.7 million resumes.

Liang Ying, deputy head of Beijing Jiaotong University’s admission and employment office said online-tutoring companies and public institutions are expected to offer more jobs for college graduates this year.

“Most graduates are optimistic about job prospects,” she said. “China’s improving economic fundamentals and the trend of upward momentum in the long term have not changed. With the help of supporting policies, we are confident to help more students land jobs.”