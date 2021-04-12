The story appears on
April 12, 2021
Output to touch 3b doses
CHINA will likely have produced 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, a National Health Commission official said on Saturday.
Zheng Zhongwei, who also heads a team coordinating the country’s COVID-19 vaccine development projects, made the comment during an industry event in the city of Chengdu in China’s Sichuan Province. “In the second half of this year, we are fully capable of meeting our own demand,” Zheng said.
Production tripled from February 1 through late March to 5 million doses a day, the government said in an update.
Leading vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech said this month it had doubled its annual production capacity to 2 billion doses after completing its third production facility.
The China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has a combined annual production capacity of at least 1.1 billion for two separate vaccines. The company has said it aims to raise capacity to 3 billion but has not specified a timeframe. Sinopharm said that it will be able to supply 100 million vaccines per month.
