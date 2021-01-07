Advanced Search

January 7, 2021

Over 3,500 gambling cases solved

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 7, 2021 | Print Edition

Chinese police cracked more than 3,500 cases and apprehended about 75,000 suspects amid a sweeping crackdown on cross-border gambling in 2020, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Police nationwide busted over 2,260 gambling platforms, as well as around 1,960 illegal payment platforms and underground banks during operations last year, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

During the campaign, more than 600 Chinese suspects were brought back to China from abroad by Chinese police in collaboration with their counterparts in countries including the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Chinese police will maintain a tough stance against cross-border gambling, said the ministry, warning the public of the risks of such illegal acts and encouraging them to offer tip-offs to police.

Nation
