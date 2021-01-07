The story appears on
Page A7
January 7, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Over 3,500 gambling cases solved
Chinese police cracked more than 3,500 cases and apprehended about 75,000 suspects amid a sweeping crackdown on cross-border gambling in 2020, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
Police nationwide busted over 2,260 gambling platforms, as well as around 1,960 illegal payment platforms and underground banks during operations last year, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
During the campaign, more than 600 Chinese suspects were brought back to China from abroad by Chinese police in collaboration with their counterparts in countries including the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam.
Chinese police will maintain a tough stance against cross-border gambling, said the ministry, warning the public of the risks of such illegal acts and encouraging them to offer tip-offs to police.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.