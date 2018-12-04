Panama hats off to trade and cultural links

Home » Nation

The double-level Western-style buildings along a country road give Rulin Village in south China’s Guangdong Province an exotic air.

Its nickname, “Panama Village,” exemplifies the ties between it and the Latin American country an ocean away.

Rulin, along with several other villages in Huadu District of Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, was the major source of Chinese laborers who went to Panama to work on railroad and canal construction projects from the mid-1850s.

Today, around 7 percent of Panama’s population of 4.3 million has Chinese ancestry, and many can trace their origin to villages in southern China.

With diplomatic ties between China and Panama established in June 2017, and a free trade agreement currently under negotiation, exchanges are continuing to grow between Chinese Panamanians and their ancestral homes.

“Ask anyone here, it’s almost certain they’ll tell you they have relatives in Panama,” said Liao Yundong, former head of Rulin Village. Enrique Lau Cortes, whose father arrived in Panama more than a century ago, set foot on his ancestral home in Huadu District in September for the first time.

“The Chinese cultural values taught by my father and the Panamanian characteristics inherited from my mother both run in my blood,” said Cortes, who is president of the International Affairs Research Association of Panama.

Some Chinese couples in Panama choose to send their children back to study in their home villages. Zhu Bingshen from Rulin Village now looks after his grandson who studies at a local elementary school. His son went to Panama at 17, settled down and runs a supermarket there.

“They want their children to go to a primary school here and learn about China and Chinese culture first, and then go to school in Panama,” said Zhu.

Rulin Elementary School was first set up in 1948 and was rebuilt at the original site with the support of overseas Chinese in Panama in 1995.

Unlike their ancestors who were mainly laborers in Panama, most overseas Chinese in the country today run businesses, contributing to and benefiting from stronger bilateral trade ties in recent years.

“Latin America and the Caribbean play an important role in boosting global connectivity under China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” said Wang Yiwei, head of the International Affairs Institute of Renmin University of China. “There is a lot for both sides to work on.”