June 9, 2020
Panda cub heaviest on record
A CHUBBY panda cub weighing 219 grams recently born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding is believed to be the heaviest panda cub born in the base.
The mother Aili gave birth to the female cub 1:06pm on Friday in the base in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, the base said yesterday.
“The panda cub is strong and healthy. She drank six grams of breast milk when she was just born, much more than the average newborns,” said an expert of the base.
On the same day, giant panda Yuanrun gave birth to another female cub, which weighed 172.6 grams, in the base. Experts said that the two newborn cubs and their mothers are healthy.
So far this year, a total of five panda cubs — three males and two females — have been born at the base.
