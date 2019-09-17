The story appears on
September 17, 2019
Panda dental checks
A giant panda research base in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, said yesterday that they had carried out a series of dental examinations for giant pandas, in an effort to ensure’ oral health. The examinations were carried out by veterinarians of the base and a veterinary dentist from South Africa at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on September 2. Some pandas suffer from mild gingivitis, dental calculi and tooth abrasions.
