November 15, 2018

Panel on synthetic biology

Source: Xinhua | 06:05 UTC+8 November 15, 2018 | Print Edition

China is preparing to set up a professional committee of synthetic biology. The Chinese Academy of Sciences said the committee will push forward the basic research and application of synthetic biology and explore its development. The committee will have 49 members and 11 academicians as consultants. Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary area that involves the application of engineering principles to biology, has a wide application in industry, medicine and environment monitoring.

