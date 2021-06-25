The story appears on
Page A2
June 25, 2021
Paper on CPC work on human rights out
CHINA’S State Council Information Office has issued a white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights.
The year 2021 marks the centenary of the CPC. Over the past century, the CPC has invested a huge effort in human rights protection, adding significantly to global human rights progress, according to the white paper.
For a hundred years, the CPC has always put people first, applying the principle of universality of human rights in the context of the national conditions.
It regards the rights to subsistence and development as the primary and basic human rights, and believes that living a life of contentment is the ultimate human right, the white paper noted.
The CPC promotes the well-rounded development of the individual, and strives to give every person a stronger sense of gain, happiness and security. Its success in pioneering human rights in a socialist country is unique and readily apparent.
For a hundred years, the CPC has committed itself to peaceful development and common progress. China is firm in its international stance — to safeguard world peace and seek progress through cooperation, ensuring human rights with the benefits deriving from development.
China has been an active participant in matters of international human rights, providing a Chinese contribution to global human rights governance and progress, and working with other countries to forge a global community of shared future, the white paper said.
The CPC is leading the people toward the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation and the second centenary goal — to build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the centenary of the People’s Republic of China.
At that time, all rights of the Chinese people will be safeguarded at a higher level, and they will have a better sense of dignity, freedom and happiness.
China will make a greater contribution to the protection of human rights, enabling the world to develop better and become more prosperous, said the white paper.
