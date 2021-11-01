Parents breathe easier

Home » Nation

About 94.7 percent of Chinese parents expect the new law on family education promotion to help reduce their anxiety over their children’s education, a survey by China Youth Daily showed.

Of the 1,149 parents surveyed, 77.5 percent have one underage child, while the remaining respondents have two or more. The majority had kept a close eye on the legislative process.

About 61.4 percent said they concern themselves with the provision stipulating the responsibilities of parents not to place an excessive academic burden on their children.

And 58.8 percent said they are paying much attention to the provision requiring parents to play their part in preventing their children from becoming addicted to the Internet.

The law was passed on October 23 and will go into effect on January 1. It stipulates the guardians of minors should appropriately organize children’s time for study, rest, recreation and physical exercise.

“The provisions are highly targeted and of great practical significance,” said a former employee of an educational institution in Beijing, surnamed Zhang. “However, more supportive measures are needed to ensure the law is followed.”