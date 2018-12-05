Pet resorts can benefit owners having a ruff time

Home » Nation

Melissa Brown, an American pet care professional, trains and looks after 60 dogs at the Garden Pet Resort and Hotel on the outskirts of Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

“Starting with socialization classes, a dog is a better dog, and you will have an easier time raising it,” said Brown, who has won many awards at dog shows worldwide.

Star-level pet resorts with experienced handlers like Brown cater to China’s growing demand from middle-class pet owners.

Qi Yuge, the co-founder of the resort, said it includes a pet boarding area, a pet swimming pool and a playground on a fenced lawn covering 6,666 square meters. It can accommodate up to 80 dogs.

“A lot of pet beauty shops popped up around China as the pet industry started to boom,” said Qi. “Many pet owners have become more and more interested in ensuring their pets’ overall health, like whether they are happy or have good behavior.”

It is estimated that there are a total of 91.5 million pet dogs and cats in China’s cities and towns.

The rising number of pets in cities, however, has brought many problems. Conflicts between dog owners and residents are not uncommon.

Hangzhou’s urban management authorities are launching a campaign to ensure dog owners are aware of their responsibilities, such as registering their dogs for quarantine checks and walking them on a leash in public areas.

The clampdown comes in the wake of a dog owner brutally attacking a woman who tried to separate an unleashed dog from her children in the city last month. The attack has triggered a public outcry for better dog-raising habits.

Many Chinese cities specify rules on the size of dogs, as well as where they can live. For example, Beijing bans large dogs from the city center and requires owners to leash their dogs in public places.

Brown suggested a points system for pet dogs.

“If a dog has so many points against it, either for being caught without a leash or biting somebody, after so many points, the dogs will need to be reevaluated and so should their owner,” she said.