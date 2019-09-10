Phone fraud foiled

Home » Nation

Police in the central Henan Province said yesterday they had cracked down on 1,032 criminal cases of telecom fraud and arrested 946 suspects since a campaign was launched on July 25. A total of 104 criminal gangs were busted, with more than 20 million yuan (US$2.81 million) seized and frozen, according to the provincial department of public security. Police said over 2,500 phone cards, nearly 2,700 bank cards, 40 vehicles and 578 computers were also confiscated. Public security authorities across China have launched a campaign to crackdown on telecom fraud until October 31, the Ministry of Public Security announced in June.