Pilot zone for medical innovation is unveiled

The port city of Fangchenggang in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is planning to set up an international medical pilot zone.

It will then be built into a special zone for medical innovation and cooperation.

Ban Zhongbai, mayor of the city, made the remarks when attending a roundtable conference attended by representatives from 16 major Indian pharmaceutical enterprises and more than 20 Chinese companies.

The conference is part of the first International Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum held in Fangchenggang.

Welcoming this plan, Jayaseelan Jaganathan, chairman of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, said China’s medical market is growing rapidly with enormous market opportunities.

Jaganathan said Indian pharmaceutical companies hope to establish friendly partnership with their Chinese counterparts to expand the Chinese market and win more customers with cost-effective medicines.

Sangeeta Madhukar, president of the Services Export Promotion Council of India, said that India welcomes Chinese entrepreneurs to visit India and promote bilateral cooperation.

There are many Indian students studying Chinese medical technology, especially traditional Chinese medicine at universities in Guangxi, Madhukar said.

He expressed the hope that more Chinese students and medical workers will come to India for exchanges.

Ban, mayor of Fangchenggang, also expressed the city’s willingness to conduct innovation cooperation with Indian entrepreneurs in terms of mechanism, policies and technology.

Fangchenggang is also planning to establish an international medical rehabilitation zone and an international pharmaceutical manufacturing zone, which will consist of China-India pharmaceutical industrial park and Europe-America new and special medicine industrial park.

The city will first begin with the construction of the 67-hectare China-India pharmaceutical industrial park, which will provide a cooperation platform for Indian and Chinese companies, said Ban.

At the roundtable conference, companies from China and India signed a memorandum of cooperation on China-India Medical Pilot Zone.

China and India are member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.