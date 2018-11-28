The story appears on
Page A6
November 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Plenty of room for mediation of disputes
China’s Ministry of Justice has released a guideline for building “mediation rooms” where civil and commercial disputes can be resolved.
A mediation room can be established by one or multiple mediators, the guideline said.
According to the requirement for a mediator to be eligible for setting up a mediation room, they must be fair, honest and have high public prestige. The mediator must also be kind, experienced in mediation, have a certain level of education and knowledge of policy and law, and have received awards from Party committees, governments above county level or relevant departments.
“Professional mediators, retired law practitioners, experts such as lawyers, and those who are revered are encouraged to become mediators,” the guideline said.
Judicial and administrative organizations shall offer training for mediators in forms including classes, workshops, case studies and trial hearings.
China has a “people’s mediation” method to resolve disputes outside judicial proceedings.
The Law on Mediation, which went into effect in 2011, established people’s mediation committees in villages, urban communities, businesses and public institutions.
More than 9 million dispute cases are settled through people’s mediation every year, the ministry said in December 2017.
