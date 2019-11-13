The story appears on
Page A3
November 13, 2019
Pneumonic plague cases reported
TWO patients from north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have been diagnosed with pneumonic plague in Beijing, local health authorities confirmed yesterday.
The two traveled from Inner Mongolia to Beijing Chaoyang Hospital for treatment. The diagnoses was made yesterday afternoon and prevention and control measures have been implemented, Beijing’s Chaoyang District government said in an online statement.
Pneumonic plague is a severe lung infection caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. Symptoms include fever, headache, shortness of breath, chest pain, and cough. They start about three to seven days after exposure.
