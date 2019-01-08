Police arrest suspects in false health promotion

Home » Nation

Chinese police have detained 18 people implicated in pyramid selling and false advertising for a health products company.

The suspects include Shu Yuhui, 51, the actual controller of QuanJian Nature Medicine Technology Development Co based in Tianjin, according to a joint investigation group.

On January 1, Tianjin police started an investigation into the company that had allegedly organized and led a pyramid scheme and made false claims in its advertisements.

As of yesterday, 18 suspects have been detained and two others were released on bail pending trial.

Further inquiries are under way.

After the scandal was exposed, Tianjin authorities initiated a campaign to crack down on irregularities in the health product market, targeting exaggerated advertisements and illegal online sales.