The story appears on
Page A6
January 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Police arrest suspects in false health promotion
Chinese police have detained 18 people implicated in pyramid selling and false advertising for a health products company.
The suspects include Shu Yuhui, 51, the actual controller of QuanJian Nature Medicine Technology Development Co based in Tianjin, according to a joint investigation group.
On January 1, Tianjin police started an investigation into the company that had allegedly organized and led a pyramid scheme and made false claims in its advertisements.
As of yesterday, 18 suspects have been detained and two others were released on bail pending trial.
Further inquiries are under way.
After the scandal was exposed, Tianjin authorities initiated a campaign to crack down on irregularities in the health product market, targeting exaggerated advertisements and illegal online sales.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.