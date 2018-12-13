The story appears on
Page A6
December 13, 2018
Police destroy drugs
Police in the southern province of Hainan destroyed 1,534.2 kilograms of illicit drugs and raw materials on Tuesday. The destroyed drugs include 1,236.6 kilograms of ketamine and 297.6 kilograms of hydroxylamine hydrochloride, according to police in Tunchang County. The items were seized by the Tunchang police in a special operation in Jiangxi Province in 2015. They were worth around 247 million yuan (US$35.8 million). Hainan launched a three-year anti-drug campaign in 2016. As of March, the province had seized a total of 8.72 tons of drugs and arrested 5,889 people.
