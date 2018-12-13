Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 13, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Police destroy drugs

Source: Xinhua | 07:26 UTC+8 December 13, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in the southern province of Hainan destroyed 1,534.2 kilograms of illicit drugs and raw materials on Tuesday. The destroyed drugs include 1,236.6 kilograms of ketamine and 297.6 kilograms of hydroxylamine hydrochloride, according to police in Tunchang County. The items were seized by the Tunchang police in a special operation in Jiangxi Province in 2015. They were worth around 247 million yuan (US$35.8 million). Hainan launched a three-year anti-drug campaign in 2016. As of March, the province had seized a total of 8.72 tons of drugs and arrested 5,889 people.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿