Police seek missing tourists in Taiwan

Home » Nation

A SEARCH is under way for 152 Vietnamese who arrived in Taiwan on tourist visas, authorities said yesterday, as local media reported they may have come to the island to work illegally.

The tourists were issued visas under an initiative launched three years ago to attract more visitors to Taiwan from south and southeast Asia.

A total of 153 Vietnamese nationals arrived in southern Kaohsiung City over the weekend — but only one has been tracked down, according to local immigration agency.

“The agency has set up a task force and worked with the police to investigate the tourists who are unaccounted for and the group behind them,” it said.

Local media speculated that the Vietnamese may have come to Taiwan to work illegally.

They face deportation and a three- to five-year ban from the island. About 150 tourists had previously gone missing under the program though it is not clear how many of them were found.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had asked Taiwan authorities for clarification on the case and sought coordination so tourism and exchange programs would not be affected.

The visas of the missing Vietnamese have been revoked and Taiwan’s representative office in Vietnam has suspended issuing tourist visas to another 182 Vietnamese whose applications were approved by the tourism bureau.

The tourism program is part of Taiwan’s “southbound policy,” which targets 16 south and southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand, in a policy to boost tourism.